DayBreak — An Adult Day Program hosted its second annual IndyGive fundraiser Dec. 8 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, raising more than $500 according to founder and director Paula Levy.
“It’s an intergenerational, community-wide event. We wanted to give back to the community during the holiday season,” Levy said.
The program featured the Song Spinner’s 2018 holiday program and reindeer-clad kindergartners from Columbine Elementary School in Woodland Park.
Activity assistant Amanda Brady opened the program featuring Java Music Club participants as though conducting their music club activities while receiving care at DayBreak.
Columbine Elementary kindergartners dressed up as red-nosed reindeers joined the music club members in singing holiday songs. Following a short intermission, the Colorado Springs-based Song Spinners musical group performed a lighthearted holiday program filled with singing, dancing and humorous skits.
The DayBreak respite care program offers 24/7 caregivers “an hour, a half-day or a full day of respite” while their loved one engages in meaningful activity and social interaction preventing a premature nursing home placement.
DayBreak specializes in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and those who have suffered a stroke or need minimal supervision and/or assistance. DayBreak participants are most often 60 and older, exhibit memory impairment, need light assistance with activities of daily living and may demonstrate the desire to withdraw and isolate themselves.
DayBreak is located at 404 N. Highway 67. For more information, go to daybreakadp.com or call 687-3000.