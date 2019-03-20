When the board of DayBreak — an Adult Day Program, voted to cancel the contract to purchase the building that houses PreSchool in the Pines, Paula Levy began notifying donors.
“We fell short of our goal of $750,000,” said Levy, executive director who founded the nonprofit organization in 2015. “We raised $400,000 in grants and donations.”
The goal was to expand the organization from serving five residents to up to 15.
For the past four years, Levy and her staff have enhanced quality of life for people who suffer from the effects of dementia, Parkinson’s disease or strokes, for instance.
DayBreak attracts clients from El Paso, Teller and Park counties.
Within hours of the decision, Levy sent a letter, along with making phone calls, to donors, families, friends and supporters.
She begins by thanking donors for their support while expressing gratitude to Lisa Osborn, owner of the preschool who “allowed us over a year to fundraise for the cost of the building, the necessary renovations, and the landscaping of our new ‘home away from home.’”
The decision to halt the capital campaign was based on the fact that the goal had not been reached in time to continue to actively pursue the project, she wrote.
The vote of the board was unanimous to terminate the contract. “Also realizing that the majority of grant funding would need to be returned to the grantors,” Levy wrote. “Thank you for your grace and understanding with this difficult decision.”
With a DayBreak van, Levy and her volunteers are well-known around Woodland Park with their regular appearances at special events such as basketball games at the high school.
Undaunted by obstacles, Levy and her team of volunteers took the clients last summer to the top of Pikes Peak and photographed the occasion. “Our volunteers are phenomenal,” she said.
As well, DayBreak offers an internship program for high school students who learn how to start and run a nonprofit organization. “The interns participate in outings with us and communicate with families,” Levy said. “The first year one of our interns made such a connection with our program she actually had her graduation party in our backyard.”
Two days after the announcement, Levy offered assurances to the public. “Nothing is going to change, programming-wise, as we move forward,” she said.