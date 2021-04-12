WOODLAND PARK • From a social gathering in person to a virtual party, DayBreak’s Urgent Call to Action is Paula Levy’s COVID-19 pivot.
Originally designed to be a fundraiser for DayBreak’s capital campaign, the event is intended to build a reserve account as a show of faith for potential investors, donors and grantors.
DayBreak, a Day Program for Adults, is the only one of its kind in the area and, with the increase in the demand for its services, expansion to a larger facility is critical. “In addition to people from Teller, we have calls from El Paso, Park and Douglas counties,” Levy said.
After two potential deals fell through to purchase a building, the call to action is urgent. “We want to purchase our own building,” Levy said.
Since its founding, DayBreak has hosted clients in a building on North Colorado Highway 67, which the organization leases.
The virtual setting is new for Levy, who turned to others to plan the event. Jen Lennon from KKTV is the master of ceremonies; and Connie Zeller, a professional planner, takes care of details.
Social Media Advisor Hollie Clere provides video services for stories narrated by DayBreak families, volunteers and board members, past and present.
The event includes a live auction with yellow bid paddles made by DayBreak participants. Among the auction items are paintings donated by artists Julie Cutting and Jared Brady.
In addition, the live auction features the woodturning craftsmanship of Ray Ford, 93, of Venice, Calif., who makes wood candle-holders and decorative wood goblets and corks for wine bottles. “He is phenomenal,” Levy said.
Tickets for the DayBreak fundraiser, to be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 25, are $150 for individuals. Tickets include gift certificates for the same amount at the Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park or the Peppertree in Colorado Springs — good for any time the restaurants are open.
In addition to the meals at the restaurants, tickets come with gift basket filled DayBreak plexiglass wine glasses, Levy’s famous cake pops and bumper stickers with the inscription “Old People are Cool.”
An alternative is to choose a time and day at either restaurant to hear Levy’s updates on DayBreak’s Urgent Call to Action campaign.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/call-to-action-zoom-bid-give-tickets-149089537821. For more information, call DayBreak at 719-687-3000.