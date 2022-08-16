After leasing its property in Woodland Park for six years, DayBreak — an Adult Day Program, purchased the building and land last month.
A nonprofit organization, DayBreak paid $350,000 cash for the property at 404 N. Colorado 67.
“All along I’ve supported DayBreak’s mission,” said Norm Steen, who owned the property and gave the organization first right-of-refusal.
Notified by Steen of his intention to sell, Elisa Santos, DayBreak’s CEO, made some quick phone calls.
“Our last-minute pushes were to the Chapman Foundation and the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, which helped us close the deal,” Santos said.
The two foundations contributed $100,000 apiece for the cash purchase.
“Colorado Springs Health Foundation is honored to support Daybreak’s work,” said Cari Davis, the foundation’s CEO. “Daybreak plays a critical role in serving the significant and growing needs of older adults in Teller County. We are delighted to play a small role in ensuring their continued success.”
Andie Doyle, trustee with the Chapman Foundation, emphasized the vision that DayBreak has for seniors. “Providing the funding to acquire the building was an opportunity to secure the future of the organization and the programs it provides,” Doyle said.
The remainder of the purchase price was the result of DayBreak’s reserve, collected by the organization over the past several years. “With all our generous donations and our capital campaign, we were able to purchase the house,” Santos said.
The purchase provides stability for the organization, said Mike Samp, a board member.
“We’re excited, because now DayBreak has a permanent home. We’d been concerned about whether we’d be able to stay,” he said. “Elisa worked hard so that we were able to buy the building without a mortgage, so now we have a solid base to be able to plan for the future — we were in limbo before.”
For the past couple of years, DayBreak, founded by Paula Levy in 2015, had looked for an alternative property, without success.
A grant from the NextFifty Initiative funded the costs of legal counsel to represent the organization for the sale. The initiative is a private nonprofit organization, based in Denver, whose mission is to improve the lives of the aging population.
With the mortgage-free purchase, Santos hopes to increase the number of clients to more than the five allowed by state requirements due to the size of the building. “We would like to expand into our large backyard,” she said. “But having purchased this, we’d like to get back into better financial standing.”
For Santos, the purchase gives the organization stability along with maintaining brand awareness. “This gives us consistency because we still have the original building where Paula (Levy) started,” she said.
DayBreak is distinguished by the transformation of a building, a former business, into a home. “I’m happy to keep it all local and we love the home-y atmosphere,” said Bernie Vayle, a board member. “Norm (Steen) has been a great landlord for us.”
Steen added, “I’m excited to see the mission continue.”