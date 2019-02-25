There are certain milestones in sports that catch the attention of many: 500 home runs, 3,000 hits, 1,000 yards rushing.
In high school basketball, that magic number is 1,500 career points.
On Feb. 11, during a game against Pikes Peak Christian, Hope Davies of Cripple-Creek-Victor joined that exclusive club when she made a basket early in the third quarter. Davies finished with a game-high 22 points that night to lead the Pioneers to a 28-25 home victory.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know until coach (Chris Spoerl) told me, ‘You’re only this far away from reaching 1,500 points,’” Davies said. “When I got there, I said, ‘Yeah, this is a big accomplishment.’”
Two days after reaching the plateau, Davies’ feat was formally recognized during Senior Night in front of an exuberant home crowd.
“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Spoerl said. “The longevity and consistency of doing it is impressive.
“She works as hard as anyone I’ve ever been around. She’s as competitive as they come.”
As far as anyone currently associated with CC-V knows, Davies is the only player (boy or girl) in school history to hit the magic 1,500 mark. She closed out her career on Feb. 20 with a 35-point effort against Edison in a 58-55 loss. That gave her 1,577 career points in 76 games for an average of 20.8 per contest.
Spoerl has been involved with schools in the district since 1984 and can’t recall any player ever approaching 1,500 points.
“Records weren’t kept very well before 2001,” Spoerl said. “But nobody since I’ve been around has come close. Maybe one or two players had a couple of good years, but you’d have to be a four-year starter and have a lot of great games to score this many points.”
Davies was a starter since her freshman year, when she played in 19 games, tallying 218 points for an average of 11.5 per contest.
In her next two seasons, she scored 432 and 454 points, respectively. She scored 473 points in 18 games this season.
“Winning has always been the goal, not scoring a lot of points,” said Davies, who also plays volleyball and runs track for the school.
Pioneers sophomore Sarah Wuellner said the whole team looks up to Davies.
“She scores a lot, but she’s not selfish,” Wuellner said. “She’s aggressive. I mean, if she has to, she will run over you to get to the basket.”
Davies’ career began innocently enough. In her first game as a freshman, she scored just four points in a 52-18 loss to the Colorado Springs School. She came back strong in her next game against Platte Canyon, pouring in a team-high 15 points. Davies went on to score in double-figures 14 times that season, with a high of 18 against Miami-Yoder.
As a sophomore, Davies scored a career-high 44 points during a 61-50 loss to South Park.
“I didn’t even know how many points I had, and then coach called me over (to look at the scorebook) and I said, ‘Oh, that’s really cool,’” Davies said.
Davies didn’t become a good player by chance.
“I’m in the gym all summer, and playing with the boys really helps,” Davies said. “They play at a different level. They all help me out a lot.”