Announcing his candidacy for the office of Teller County commissioner in the election next year, David Rusterholtz is running to replace the term-limited Marc Dettenrieder. Both are Republicans.
Granted, the election is 19 months away, but Rusterholtz plans to begin campaigning before the calendar turns another year.
A resident of Florissant since 2003, Rusterholtz is upfront about his stand on issues that can be controversial. “I am a Christian, American, pro-life, right-wing, gun-owning conservative,” he wrote in a recent press release.
The former owner — along with his wife, Renee — of the largest handmade stoneware pottery company in Pennsylvania, since moving to the county, Rusterholtz managed Mar Gas propane and currently manages Glaser Energy Group in Divide.
“I want this county to be the best place to do business, vacation, build homes and just live life, peacefully,” he said. “I want the county to stay that way and I want it to be better.”
If elected — so far Rusterholtz is unopposed — he vows to listen to the people’s concerns and help them maneuver regulatory hurdles. “I will find a way to say ‘yes’ to people — that’s how I will approach government,” he said, referring to zeroing in on solutions that may not be apparent.
While new to the campaign trail, Rusterholtz has a few ideas about issues such as affordable housing. “I think about people starting a business or the sheriff’s deputies; how can they afford to live here?” he said. “I’d like to look into that and find how we can create zoning where we can have lower-income housing.”
Rusterholtz has served the Republican Party in Teller County as the precinct chair, county assemblyman and was a delegate to the State Assembly. He is currently the vice chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee. He is the president of the Druid Hills Property Owners’ Association.
A member of Impact Church in Woodland Park, Rusterholtz teaches Sunday school and works with at-risk kids as a mentor/tutor.
He and his wife have four adult children and nine grandchildren.
Contact Rusterholtz at 458-0882 or rusterholtz4teller.com.