David Quick has been given the reins at Florissant Fire Rescue after the dismissal of former chief Erik Holt, who was terminated shortly after the election that brought in a new board.

Quick was born in Oklahoma City, but spent three years in Libya due to his father’s work with Continental Oil. They traveled next to the panhandle of Florida, Eastern Colorado, Corpus Christi, Texas and then back to Littleton.

Quick graduated from Columbine High School in Littleton in 1979 and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, graduating in 1987. He worked at K-Mart in management in Grand Junction, Casper, Wyo., and Craig. His last assignment with K-Mart was loss control manager, which sparked an interest in law enforcement. After graduating law enforcement training in 1996, he worked for Moffat County Sheriff’s Department in juvenile corrections, adult detention, and road patrol.

He returned to the Grand Valley area near Fruita where he drove for Coke and joined the Lower Valley Fire Department as a volunteer for 17½ years. He achieved Fire 1 certification and EMT Basic and Intermediate. He found he really liked helping people and landed a job at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction as a telemetry technician in the Cardiac Unit. That led him back to Colorado Mesa, where he graduated as a registered nurse and continued at St. Mary’s in that capacity.

He met his current wife, Marcy, who was from Divide and after their wedding, Quick transferred to Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. He then took a position at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City and the Quicks moved to Florissant and he joined Florissant Fire under Chief Chad Bauer.

Quick has continued to serve the residents of Florissant under Chiefs Bailey and Holt. He was one of the few retained by Holt, who stuck it out to make sure the community was being served. Holt promoted Quick to captain and he was considered second in command.

“I didn’t agree with what all was happening or Holt, but I just wanted to make sure the community was taken care of,” he said.

Since Quick has been at the helm, Florissant Fire now boasts 25 active volunteers comprised of many who were dismissed by Holt along with new volunteers. With the help of the community and support of the board, the equipment has been repaired, fire stations cleaned and repaired, and they held a very lucrative pancake breakfast fundraiser.

“I love Florissant and the people and I just want to continue the momentum we have throughout the community and our department,” he said.

When asked about considering the position of permanent chief, Quick indicated he would consider it but would have to weigh options between the chief position and his position at St. Thomas More Hospital.

“Chief Quick stepped up at a critical point in time for the Florissant community, under difficult circumstances,” Board President Paul del Toro said. “Since assuming command, he has done an admirable job rebuilding the department with volunteers who truly wish to serve the community. He leads by example and has the trust and respect of his team.”