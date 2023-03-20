After less than a year in office, David Ott resigned his position as a member of the Woodland Park City Council. Ott announced his resignation via email to the city manager, Michael Lawson, before the meeting March 16.

Lawson waited to announce the resignation during his report at the end of the meeting that evening.

Last week, Ott said he was forced to resign because, for six months to one year, he will only be a part-time resident. At issue is his purchase of a second home in another state. According to the Veterans’ Administration, terms of a VA loan require the purchaser to physically occupy the home for at least 12 months, he said. The alternative is to pay at least six payments to be eligible for an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL), which removes the physical occupancy requirement.

“I didn’t want to resign from the council, as I believe there is much work to be done, and the citizens need a voice not tied to a special interest,” Ott said. “Unfortunately, a domicile change legally requires me to leave the council per Colorado State Statute.”

Before resigning, Ott said he checked with attorneys to find a loophole.

“The rules in the Statute do allow for special circumstances concerning residency, but make it clear Colorado must remain your domicile,” he said. “Believe me, I stressed over this, but it is the right and lawful thing to do.”

During Ott’s term, the council struggled with controversy among the residents over short-term rentals. In the attempt to find a solution, the council passed Ordinance #1431 that would have regulated every aspect of the business, including licensing, parking, trash and noise.

A group of residents that included Mike Nakai, Deann Betterman, Peter Scanlon, Jerry Penland and Arnie Sparnins circulated a petition to halt short-term rentals in residential zones in Woodland Park. At the time, Penland said the group is not against short-term rentals in commercial districts.

“There’s a lot of draw to Woodland Park, so we need more than just the hotels we have,” Penland said, in an interview with The Courier in January. “We need to put these STRs downtown where people can walk to our businesses. And some are already in commercial zones where they’re allowed today.”

The petition was successful and in February, Ott, along Mayor Hilary LaBarre and the council voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance. However, along with the proposed ordinance, the city had passed a moratorium on issuing licenses for new STRs.

With Ott absent, LaBarre and the council are scheduled to vote April 6 on a resolution to extend the temporary moratorium on STRs, beyond the current date of June 24.

Ott’s loss will affect how the city governs, LaBarre said.

“His resignation is too bad,” she said. “We are losing someone who is thoughtful and logical.”

Ott’s resignation will take the council back to an even number, with most issues resulting in 3-3 votes. “If every motion fails, we won’t get anything done,” LaBarre said.

With Ott’s loss, the council can open the position to qualified applicants. However, if the council cannot agree on appointing an applicant, the city would not have to pay for an election, LaBarre said.