The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office will not file charges against a Teller County Sheriff's corporal who shot a man during an arrest in May.
Cpl. Sean Boe on May 22 shot a suspect who was being sought for felon menacing charges, according to a news release from the DA's office.
"Following a careful review of the facts and evidence, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has concluded that Teller County Sheriff Corporal Boe acted reasonably when he fired his weapon on May 22, 2020. No charges will be filed," the release states.
The suspect, Robert John Rowland, was walking along Park County Road 94, near the Park County Line, when at around 9 p.m. Sgt. William Markus approached in a truck and saw Rowland matched the description of a suspect wanted for felony menacing. When Rowland stopped to question him, Rowland pulled a handgun from his waistband and put the gun to his head. Officers ordered Rowland to put down the gun but he instead raised it toward the officers.
Boe shot one round into Rowland's side. Rowland was then airlifted to a local hospital where he recovered form his injury.
Rowland was charged with two counts of 1st degree assault-threatening of a peace officer with weapon, among other charges, the release states. He is set to be arraigned Aug. 31 in Teller County.
