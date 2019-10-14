By Pat Hill
One of 38 leaders of Colorado State Parks, Darcy Mount was recently named manager of Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain state parks. The promotion follows her work as a ranger in Lake Pueblo and Cheyenne Mountain state parks.
“Managers of our state parks are entrusted with conservation of amazing natural and cultural resources and facilitating world class outdoor recreational opportunities. We’re so pleased Darcy agreed to step up to her new role,” said Windi Padia, deputy regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region. “She has a reputation for hard work, collaboration and developing relationships with the broad Colorado community of park visitors.”
The parks’ gigs are a second career for Mount, whose work history includes 11 years as a dispatcher for the Colorado State Patrol.
With a degree in biology and environmental science from the University of Northern Colorado, Mount had an educational head start.
She spent a summer working as an unarmed boat guard at Lake Pueblo. “I loved it,” she said, adding that a ranger encouraged her to consider a career with the state parks.
Undaunted by the vigorous training, she applied and was accepted in January 2008. “I graduated from the police academy after my 45th birthday,” she said, referring to a requirement for park rangers.
Mount thrived on the training, a lead-up to the recent promotion. “There’s a lot to learn — snowmobiles, first aid, CPR, wilderness first aid, rescues, so many different things it takes a while to get it all under your belt,” she said. “It’s fun, though.”
Her first assignment was back on home turf, Lake Pueblo. “My favorite class was ice rescue; you wear ice rescue suits and just roll around on the ice until you fall in,” she said. “And then we rescue each other. It’s so fun.”
As the new manager of two parks, Mount oversees a staff of six and several seasonal workers during the summer. “We see a lot of canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, which is nice because they don’t have to compete with the water skiers,” she said. “It’s more of a calm place.”
Along with rescuing and managing people, Mount writes the Ranger Station columns published monthly in Pikes Peak Newspapers, including The Courier.
According to its website, Eleven Mile State Park is one of Colorado’s largest reservoirs with 325 campsites and trophy fishing for trout, kokanee and pike. Nearby Spinney Reservoir is a day-use park open spring-fall boasting a Gold Medal Trout Fishery and a productive Pike Fishery.