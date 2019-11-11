On Nov. 6, when Woodland Park City Council filled the position created by Carrol Harvey’s resignation, there were a record-breaking eight applicants: Donald Dezellem, Nathan Gross, Darwin Naccarato, Paul Neal, James. W. Rea, Carla Tokach, Corey Young and Robert Zuluaga.
The special meeting started at 5 p.m., giving council time to make the appointment before going into a budget work session.
Councilmembers were asked to pick a first and second choice to narrow down the field for subsequent votes but if one first-choice applicant earned at least four votes, he or she would be declared the winner and no further voting would be necessary.
Naccarato, a longtime Woodland Park resident and community volunteer, won the pick on the first ballot. However, city voters may see some of these applicants again as candidates in the April 7 municipal election.
Each applicant was given time for an introduction and to answer councilmembers’ questions. Applicants were sequestered during interviews.
Each councilmember asked applicants the same questions. Noel Sawyer wanted to hear candidates’ vision of Woodland Park’s future, Paul Saunier asked about transportation, Hilary LaBarre asked about the proper role of government and Kellie Case wanted to know about financial policy.
When the first ballot was collected, Naccarato had won five first-choice votes and one second-choice vote. Young earned three second-choice votes and Neal won one of each.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq invited all to attend a prospective-candidates forum at 6 p.m. slated for Dec. 11 in Council Chambers.
Sawyer and Saunier could choose to run for second terms, Naccarato will have to run for election if he wants to stay on council.
In other business, Case resigned as council liaison to the Downtown Development Authority and council appointed Sawyer to that position.