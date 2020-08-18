An advocate for school days in the classroom, Daniel Cummings views the pandemic as the source of a lesson learned during the shutdown.
Cummings, the new principal at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School, begins the year with conflicting educational models. As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Teller County, it is not certain if students will return to the complete classroom experience.
“We see that with the pandemic that the traditional education system isn’t necessarily all that it’s cracked up to be,” Cummings said. “I think a lot of educators have known that for a long time.”
For Cummings, social-emotional learning — the personal component of going to school — is key to a valuable education. “When it comes to remote learning, students can do the academic component on their own,” he said. “But I think there’s a huge lesson learned from this pandemic.“
With all the uproar around the nation over the last several years about testing and learning-by-rote, Cummings sees another lesson learned. “We always thought it was just about the content, the test scores, but what is that core component that we are missing, that helps schools function?” he said. “It comes back to the relationship between multiple adults and students with different viewpoints who are able to give immediate and direct feedback.”
Cummings has experience teaching or leading in all types of schools, private, public, parochial, international, independent and alternative, in Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas and Honduras
“Daniel Cummings found his way to CC-V and we couldn’t be more excited. He’s a principal who understands what it’s like to be a teacher and he intends to carry on this tradition by teaching a class at CC-V,” said Miriam Mondragon, superintendent of Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1. “With that level of commitment and understanding, I am sure we will see great things from our new secondary principal.”
Cummings graduated from the University of Colorado in 1988 with a degree in English and education. His first teaching position was at an alternative school near Aurora.
“It was a challenge, but I had the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm and sheer idealism, which was helpful in that particular setting,” he said. “And I think it set the tone for the way I continue to do things.”
In Cripple Creek, the district is reviving its alternative school under program director Brandon Bass.
Throughout the district, the negative factors for students include poverty, transiency, a lack of affordable housing and, now with the pandemic, increased unemployment.
“With the challenging population you really learn to understand that students, despite the challenges in their lives, the backgrounds, the particular hurdles, they still have so much potential, so much to offer,” Cummings said. “My grounding in alternative education really made that a dominating characteristic of the way I approach education.”
While Cummings has experience with students of various backgrounds, he said the similarities bind them all with a common purpose. “Kids are still people and hungry for knowledge and wanting to learn about life,” Cummings said. “They want that real connection.”
According to Mondragon, school will open Aug. 19 for in-person learning with supports for online learners and a hybrid learning model at the Junior/Senior High School.