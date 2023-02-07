One of the most spectacular bird migration events is the movement of massive flocks of Sandhill Cranes between their wintering and breeding grounds. Indeed this is an event for the ages, as fossilized remains show the Sandhill Crane is one of the oldest bird species. In early spring and late fall, this impressive bird may be randomly observed passing through Teller County. They are most likely to be seen and heard locally from mid-March to mid-April and from early October to mid-November.

I have seen them twice in Teller, a flock of about 50 flew over my yard area north of Woodland Park in early October of 2018. In late March of 2020, I heard the calling of a large flock overhead. Their low-pitched rattling calls carry a far distance, especially the cacophony created by a large flock. They were at such high altitude, it required searching with binoculars until I located the massive group of about 500 birds! They were playfully swirling around, slowly making their way northward.

Cranes are large birds that resemble herons, with long legs, necks and beaks. To separate them from herons, note that herons fly with their neck folded, while cranes extend their neck. Cranes engage in dynamic courtship behaviors. They typically hang out near water and in open grasslands and fields, but during migration they can be seen flying over all habitats.

The Sandhill Crane is very large, with a wingspan that exceeds six feet; they stand at about 3.5 feet tall. Their grayish body may show rusty highlights, and is accented by a white face and red crown. In addition to flyovers in Teller County, they may also stopover at fields, meadows, shorelines and the shallows of ponds and lakes. Cranes are omnivores, consuming small invertebrates and vertebrates, seeds, fruits, grain and plants. They will also steal eggs from other bird nests.

Most of the cranes that migrate through our area winter in southern New Mexico and Texas. In February they begin migrating north, passing through the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado in massive flocks that number over 20,000 birds. A highlight of crane migration is their staging behaviors, which include elaborate dancing and jumping while vocalizing with croaking, whistling and trumpeting calls. This staging serves to establish dominance levels and pair bonds among the large flocks.

To view this amazing spectacle, consider visiting the Monte Vista Crane Festival in the San Luis Valley from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12 (mvcranefest.org). Cranes migrate through the Valley mostly from early March through mid-April. The festival offers guided tours, educational seminars and a vendor area. The best crane viewing is along the auto tour routes at Monte Vista and Alamosa National Wildlife Refuges. The cranes roost overnight in the shallows of wetlands to protect themselves from predators. At sunrise they liftoff in huge noisy flocks, framed by the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Ranges bordering the Valley, flying to agricultural fields on the refuges for their daily feeding and staging display activities.

Notable reports from the Woodland Park Yard Area in January:

White-winged Dove — rarity reported from Westcreek on Jan. 2-9

Townsend’s Solitaire — one on Jan. 22

Black-capped Chickadee and Pine Siskin — a couple of sightings

White-breasted Nuthatch — a few sightings

Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided, Slate-colored and White-winged — small flocks around most of the time (10 Slate-colored and 12 White-winged on Jan. 31); Oregon — one around some of the time.

Evening Grosbeak — a few on Jan. 15

Cassin’s Finch — a few sightings

Red Crossbill — a few sightings, flock of 16 on Jan. 20

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.