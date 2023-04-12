Although my dad never shared my passion for the British Invasion, he did teach me to appreciate another kind of rock ‘n’ roll.

Soon after Christmas in 1965 (yup, I am dating myself) my family relocated from the suburbs of Lacrosse, Wis., to the riverside community of Brice Prairie. The community offered Dad what he craved most – access to fishing in the Black River.

Following the winter thaw in 1967, much of the dirt embankment leading down from our backyard to the water’s edge fell into the river. After consulting the Civil Engineer Corps., my parents decided to rip-rap the embankment, a process of placing rock or other material to protect shoreline structures against water, wave damage or ice erosion.

My parents ordered a truckload of rock and recruited my siblings and I to use our red wagons and a wheel barrow to move the rock from our front yard to the top of the embankment. However, I was less than enthused about the project.

On that beautiful Saturday morning, the family gathered outside to begin work. It was a bright, sunny day and the fragrance from the dandelions and lilacs peppering our lawn hovered in the air. When Dad noticed I wasn’t in attendance, he sought me out and found me in my bedroom playing air guitar to a Beatles tune pouring from the speaker of my beloved tape cassette recorder.

Dad stood in the doorway for a moment watching me imagining myself on stage performing for thousands of adoring fans. I was a rocker back then and couldn’t get enough of these four mop tops from Liverpool, England.

“I know you like rock ‘n’ roll, so come with me ‘cuz I want to show you another kind of rock ‘n’ roll,” he said, gesturing for me to follow him. The sound of his voice spelled doom. Dad led me to the top of the embankment where my siblings had already started unloading their rock-filled wagons. That’s when Dad removed a rock from the wheelbarrow and held it up for me to see.

“This is a rock,” Dad said as my siblings watched in curiosity. Dad then let the rock fall to the ground, rolled it to the edge of the embankment about two feet away and pushed it down the hill. “See how easy that was? You drop the rock on to the ground and roll it down the hill. Rock, and roll. Makes sense, right?” Dad asked as Mom smiled and shook her head.

My face flushed with embarrassment.

“That’s not funny, Dad,” I said, irritated that he poked fun at the Fab Four. Dad put his hand on my shoulder and offered support. “Oh, I’m not making fun of you. It’s just that rock ‘n’ rollers have fun with this work because they make a game out of it,” he said as he winked at Mom. “So, rock on, baby,” he shouted.

What happened next was a fun-filled day with my family. I discovered that working and laughing together, and grilling hot dogs for lunch is a memory that can’t be beat. On that day I learned to appreciate family time. And while I outgrew my lack of enthusiasm for home projects, I never outgrew my love for family or good old rock ‘n’ roll.

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com