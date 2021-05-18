FLORISSANT • For Cynthia Ivey, the promotion to branch manager of the Florissant Library completes a circle that began in childhood.
One of seven children who grew up in a wooded area near Houston, Texas, Ivey and her siblings spent leisure time with books. “My mother read to us,” she said. “We had books in every single room in the house, including restrooms, closets, everywhere.”
In fact, reading gave them a one up when they did something naughty. “We got excited when we got grounded because then we couldn’t go outside to play, but we could stay inside and read!” Ivey said.
Indeed, she read so much that, as a young college student at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, she heard some bad news. “My eyes were all jittery and a doctor told me that my eyes were tired and to stop reading,” she said.
But the diagnosis didn’t fit with Ivey’s bibliophile lifestyle. She read, she studied.
Ivey left St. Thomas to return to the family home with her infant daughter, Darian. She jokes that one more child in the house wasn’t an issue. “Every family photo we ever took had an extra kid in it,” she said. “Whoever was there at the time joined us for the photo.”
The time at home eased her path to earning a degree in history from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas. However, a natural whiz at math, Ivey’s intended career path took a detour from history to teaching mathematics to middle-school students.
Eventually, she met Mitchell Ivey, the man who would become her husband.
Three years ago, the family, which now included their son, Scotty, moved to West Creek where they bought a lot and built their home.
“It takes me 35 minutes for me to get here (to Florissant) from home, but I’m driving through a Christmas card,” Ivey said.
In this new career, Ivey has found her niche. “I’m dealing with books and my math mind loves the shelving, the organization,” she said. “And I love the people here.”
Reflecting on her childhood surrounded by all those books, Ivey hopes to pass on that literary magic. “Reading is an escape from reality; it’s like living thousands of lives,” she said. “You experience things that may never happen in your life.”
The Florissant library at 334 Circle Drive is part of the Rampart Library District, led by executive director Michelle Harris.