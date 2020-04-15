Paul Magnuson’s Team Telecycle business in Woodland Park has thrived this spring, despite statewide restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the weather being so nice the last month, people are out early this year riding their bikes,” Magnuson said. “With people being stuck at home, they want to get out and ride their bikes more. If it was 20 degrees and snowing, like last year, things would be a lot slower.”
Magnuson doesn’t just work on bicycles. He also rides his own. A lot.
“I’ve been able to ride to work from my home in Divide, and back, the last few weeks,” Magnuson said of the 12.5-mile one-way trek along U.S. 24. “I usually ride to work in the summer, but this has been an unusually warm time of the year for us. I decided to take advantage of the weather.”
Despite the unseasonably warm weather in March and the first part of April, there is still some snow and ice along many trails in Teller County. Magnuson suggested the safest trail to ride is the Centennial Trail, which runs along Colorado 67. The trail is 14.7 miles out and back with an elevation gain of 1,076 feet.
“It’s not too congested,” he said. “Usually on a bike you’re going to naturally stay six feet apart anyway. Plus, you don’t wear a mask when you’re riding a bike, so you get to take advantage of the fresh outdoor air.”
Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette’s features editor, lives in Woodland Park and has explored about every bike trail and road in Teller County. Among the places he suggests for spring rides are Rampart Range Road, Trout Creek Road, Lovell Gulch Road, and any accessible forest service road.
“Rampart Range Road is far enough out of town where there’s just a little traffic and you get spectacular views,” Van Dyne said.
“If you ride on U.S. 24 or Colorado 67, you’re always going to have to deal with traffic, but it’s lighter now because so many people are staying put. You can safely ride U.S. 24 all the way to Cascade and climb back up because the shoulder is so wide.”
Cord Prettyman, a longtime resident of the area, Courier columnist and health and fitness enthusiast, also believes Centennial Trail is a great place to enjoy the great outdoors.
“You can cycle, hike, walk and run,” Prettyman said. “Just make sure you do the right thing with social distancing and take the right precautions.”
Prettyman is a huge advocate of maintaining a healthy lifestyle through proper nutrition and exercise. He is quick to point out, however, that people should probably curtail their workout regimen while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
“The appropriate amount of exercise will boost your immune system, but you should guard from intense exercise,” he said. “Moderate your intensity. Go somewhat hard, but this is probably not the time to work out at that high level.”
Prettyman said the advantages to exercising outdoors stretch beyond physical health.
“This is a really stressful time in a lot of people’s lives,” he said. “If you’re outside exercising it gives you a little control back in your life. For 30, 45, 60 minutes get out there and walk, run or ride a bike.”