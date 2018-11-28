When you need help there are several ways to go about it. For Deborah Maresca, founder of Mountain Top Cycling Club, offering money for help seemed like a good idea.
She’s holding a carrot — well, a check — for $300 to volunteers of five nonprofits in Teller County if they manage five rest stops for the Century Experience Ride June 15.
“Each stop would only take three or four people,” Maresca said. The rest stops are at Four Mile Park, Wallace Park in Victor, High Park Ranch Road, the right-of-way on CO Highway 9 and the Bull Moose in Guffey.
The ride June 15 begins in Florissant — from there, cyclists can choose to ride 50, 75 or 100 miles, all finishing up in Cripple Creek.
In addition to earning money for their organizations, volunteers will be given breakfast at the starting point and lunch at the finish, provided by Little Chapel Food Pantry and funded by the cycling club. The shifts are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club plans to host a kickoff party Jan. 8 to vote on the five nonprofits who have submitted applications to redhorse680552003@yahoo.com.