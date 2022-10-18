A couple of small mountains lie just west of Colorado Springs: Mount Cutler (7,218 feet) and Muscoco Mountain (8,020 feet). Both of these peaks can be bagged on a day hike, an ideal option for a lower elevation late fall excursion.
Starting in North Cheyenne Cañon Park at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, drive westward up North Cheyenne Cañon for about 1.5 miles to the Mount Cutler and Muscoco Trailhead on the left.
The first half-mile angles up a steep ridge heading southeast and climbing about 400 feet until it reaches a signpost for Cutler and Muscoco. Beware of icy conditions in this shady stretch. At the signpost, bear left on the Mount Cutler Trail. Hike south and then east for about .75 mile to a large flat area and be sure to cut left here and head north for about .25 mile to reach the summit area, marked with a metal bench. Look to the west for a view of the next victim, Muscoco Mountain.
Retrace the route down to the signpost, losing about 125 feet in elevation. Turn left on the Muscoco Trail that winds its way westward, climbing 1,000 feet to the summit. Occasional signposts help hikers stay on track. Listen for nuthatches and siskins calling amid the surrounding conifer forest.
After about a mile, the trail becomes less crowded, but also more rocky and difficult, with some metal posts with red reflective arrows that help mark the way. Shady north slopes in this area may hold ice and snow in season. After about another half mile reach the Muscoco summit.
Before returning to the trailhead, take a break to enjoy the panoramic views, including a look at Mount Cutler to the east with the Great Plains lying beyond.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.