As gas prices continue to stretch the budgets of almost everybody who drives a vehicle, the Wildwood Casino has softened the blow for its 300 employees.
Through June 19, employees can fill up the tank at the Gas-n-Roll station, across the street from the casino, for 50 cents off the price of a gallon, up to 20 gallons. “Gas prices are impacting people’s lives these days,” said general manager Matt Andrighetti.
Wildwood employees work either in the casino or the gas station, or drive the shuttle along Bennett Avenue. Others work at the two hotels, the Wildwood and the Gold King Mountain Inn, which has 14 rooms for employee housing.
Customers, too, can get in on the deal every day through June 19, when eight casino players will be randomly selected to win free gas vouchers. Qualifying players have a chance to win one of five $500 gas prizes.
“We have employees and customers who come from 60, 70 or 80 miles away,” Andrighetti said.
For the Wildwood, the offer is a natural as the corporation owns the gas station. “We’re privileged enough to be in a position that some others might not,” Andrighetti said. “To be truthful, it really did start with our employees expressing concern about the cost of driving to work. We thought the gas discount would be a good benefit to help assuage that concern.”
The rising gas prices are just an addition to the increase in the cost of childcare and groceries, Andrighetti said.
“We live in a small town, so a lot of people commute for groceries, for school or doctors’ appointments — so it’s not just the people who drive up from Colorado Springs who are impacted by the gas prices,” he said
As of April 1, the price of a gallon of regular gas at Gas-n-Roll was $4.34, an increase of 15 cents from March 30.
During the pandemic shutdown, the Wildwood continued to pay the health insurance premiums for the employees who were laid off during the three months before the re-opening June 15.
This month, the Wildwood opened the 9593 Coffee Shop adjacent to Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in the casino. The shop serves Starbucks coffee while the name reflects the altitude of Cripple Creek.
The Wildwood has signed a purchase agreement with the Golden Nugget corporation which is based in Las Vegas, Nev. “I feel very comfortable with their team coming in,” Andrighetti said. “It’s still going to be our managers and our people who will be operating the business. It’s going to be good thing.”