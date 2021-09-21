After 50 years of practicing his trade, Cort Wahl is saying goodbye to self-employment as the owner of CW’s Plumbing in Woodland Park.
Over the years, Wahl kept pace with plumbing upgrades from digging under concrete, for instance, to using an electric jackhammer. A Woodland Park fixture, Wahl was the go-to guy for everything from small repairs to large construction projects such as the development around Shining Mountain Golf Course.
Wahl started his life’s work as an apprentice for a plumbing business in Denver, where he stayed for 10 years. After that, to further his research into types of employment, for self or others, he went to work for a plumbing company in Colorado Springs.
The company did large construction projects where he and his crew installed the plumbing for large office condos, for instance.
Wahl learned that he, “didn’t like working for somebody, would rather work for myself,” he said.
In 2000, he moved to Woodland Park and launched his own business while continuing to work on large commercial projects in addition to responding to emergency calls from residents.
“Over the years, I’ve probably done work for everybody in town,” he said.
While he cites having to get two new knees and a shoulder as the reason for retiring, Wahl laments what he sees as the demise of the trade. He says not all kids need to go to college, “Kids need to be going into the trades and not being on the stupid computers. Electricians, carpenters, plumbers, every trade is dying.”
Wahl added, “Just remember, ‘plumbers protect the health of the nation’” he said. “That is the plumbers’ motto.”
There’s another reason for youth to consider plumbing as a career. “Plumbing and bars are the two businesses that can survive a recession,” he said.
Wahl is dedicated to doing his part to keep the trades alive by volunteering to help at the new trade school, Plumb Tech, in Colorado Springs.
“The trades are dying,” he said. “That’s a mistake.”
Wahl has announced his retirement in ads in The Courier along through word-of-mouth messaging.
Wahl got a surprise when one of his employees, Tom Romano, made a bid for the business last week. Romano will be taking over. “I will be in the background, helping Tom,” he said.
For Wahl, full retirement just got a little more distant. “Plumbing’s been a good trade; it’s my passion,” he said. “I was born to be a plumber; it’s such a challenging career; there are so many things to really know.”