Spring is the ideal season for looking at the curb appeal of your home. Most of us don’t spend a lot of time outside doing lawn care or exterior maintenance in the winter. But now, with warmer temperatures, is a great time to experience your homes exterior appeal and plan for improvements if needed. Whether you are considering marketing your home or just want to improve the overall appeal of your homes curb appeal, it’s a worthy consideration.
A good friend who had years of experience in exterior landscape and in practical design that would improve the look and feel of a home once told me “the appeal of a home begins at the curb and unfolds from the street to the home.” I think what he was saying is to not spend all your budget on an extravagant entry portal at the driveway entrance only to leave appealing ground cover, plantings and accents between the street and the home undone.
When you’re arriving home from work take a few minutes to park on the street in front of your home and consider your home’s appeal, beginning at the curb. What do you experience? How does the look of your property make you feel? Does the approach to your home need improvements? Simple landscape design or designs that are understated at the street, then get better all the way to the home, are money and effort well placed. Once again, the landscape doesn’t have to be extravagant, it just should look intentional and subtle — meaning the look of your design should be a good fit for the home and the surroundings.
Another point to consider when you are surveying the appeal of your home from the street is the character of your home. What is the statement you are making visually from the appearance of your home? If you’re a seller this can be especially important. Here’s an example, if you are presenting your home for sale, regardless of the landscaping, a buyer would like to envision their life at your property. Will your home be a good fit for them? The fewer number of obstacles between a buyer and your home outside and inside the better, so they can experience their vision in your home. The approach to the home should be free of clutter, leftovers from winter cleaned up such as pine needles raked and disposed of. Winter tools like snow shovels, ice melt, and the ATV or snow blower put away.
The driveway is a dead giveaway of a buyer’s first impressions of your home. If your driveway is a more natural style, such as is the norm in rural Teller County, have it graded and neatened. If you live in Woodland Park, again, stop in front of your home for a minute or two and survey the driveway and parking area at the home. Have a friend to give you feedback on how your driveway and parking area functions. If the parking is cramped or needs other improvement, do the changes before listing your home.
Teller County has some very talented landscape professionals available. They are pretty busy already for the year, but you should be able to get their attention for next season. If you schedule an appointment with a landscaper for planning and ideas, a 15-minute discussion can yield not only great ideas and cost estimates for improving the landscape of your property and can help you with DIY project suggestions in preparation for the larger improvements the landscaper will do.
Another great source for ideas for establishing the look and appeal of your property is from magazines such as Mountain Living. I’ve had a subscription for years to keep up with architectural and property design ideas. Then there’s always Google. Just be aware of keeping your improvement ideas appropriate to the local.
I hope this information helps you to get started with your home’s curb appeal, but if you need additional help or contact information for contractors, feel free to call me or any member of my team at Michael Harper Real Estate. See you next time!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.