Being the premier culinary school in America and likely the world, the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, N.Y. begins its training by a ridged focus on technique.
Since technique always starts with the basics, the first course is on stocks and broths. Any chef who can’t master these probably can’t master much else. Besides being true comfort foods, stocks and broths are the basis of nearly every sauce and glaze. Get the base wrong, and everything that follows fails too.
So what is a soup? The list is nearly endless: consommé, chowder, stew, chili, mirepoix, chorba, goulash and pho, to name a few. Regardless of culture, from Arctic salmon lohikeitto to tropical Vietnamese pho and North African chorbas, soups are a staple dish. So why would you want to go through the hassle to create your own soups rather than purchasing something in a can? Flavor, and creating a great foundation for many other dishes and sauces.
Commercial soups use by-products of butchery and farm products as their base. While this is perfectly fine, the savory fats and gelatins are removed and packaged in other, more valuable products. Soup manufacturers use salts, monosodium glutamate and other flavor enhancers to boost the flavors. This is why you can’t use canned soups and consommé in reductions for sauces and glazes. Since these commercial products are primarily salt based, your reduction concentrates the salts and not the flavors.
When you make stocks and broths at home, they are full of marrow fats and gelatins. Then, when you reduce your broth for demi-glaces or sauces, you are concentrating the fats and gelatins, producing robust flavors and a thick, hearty base for sauces and gravies. An added bonus, your house will fill with wonderful aromas.
Another key component of stocks, broths and sauces is mirepoix. Mirepoix is created from a ratio (by weight) of aromatic vegetables: two parts onion, one part carrots and one part celery. Simmer. Strain. Add to your recipe. To make a beef stock, place your beef bones in a roasting pan at 400 F until brown. While the bones are roasting, sauté mirepoix and tomato paste until caramelized, deglazing as necessary to prevent burning. Then, add the roasted bones and other seasonings (garlic, peppercorns, etc.) and continue to simmer. Due to our high altitude, using a pressure cooker will help reduce the simmering time. After simmering and straining, you’ve created a beef stock. From this beef stock you can create espagnole, one of the five mother sauces, by just adding a brown roux to the stock.
Soups are a staple in every culture, but soups may be falling out of favor in the standard American diet as a result of the flat, salty nature of canned or packaged broths, soups, sauces and gravies. In the culinary world of fine dining, the most challenging thing to master are the five mother sauces: béchamel (cream), velouté (fish), espagnole (brown), hollandaise, and basic tomato. These five sauces are literally the basis for nearly all haute cuisine.
So to prepare for my next article, you will need to work on your homemade beef stock, mirepoix, and even try the espagnole!
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.