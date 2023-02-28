In a city with a growth spurt of building and an optimistic outlook by the casino industry, outdoor recreation in Cripple Creek becomes a vital piece of the overall picture.

“We’re looking at what we can do for outdoor recreation, parks and trails in our area,” said Jeff Mosher, the city’s special projects manager,

Mosher and Connie Dodrill, executive director of parks and recreation, lead a project to update the city’s master plan for enhancing outdoor opportunities.

But they need help.

To get things going, four students from the Masters of the Environment program at the University of Colorado at Boulder are identifying needs and collecting feedback.

In a recent Zoom meeting with residents, business owners and officials, the students picked up tips about what’s already there and what’s needed.

The ideas proposed are based on the theme of what recreation means to Cripple Creek.

However, Mosher, interjected a reality check on the dream session. “The pandemic hit us very hard,” Mosher said. “There is no money for trails.”

But with tourism as a capitalization venture, in addition to improving health and well-being, tourism, in the end, could be a funding mechanism. With strategies and an action plan for recreation developed by the students, the goal is to revitalize Main Street (Bennett Avenue).

With emphasis on the City Hall Pocket Park, for instance, on Bennett Avenue, the Zoom participants offered a panoply of ideas.

Among the ideas proposed for the park are a “decent” sound system, public restrooms and easy access to parking. One participant hoped that Bronco Billy’s, when completed, would allow parking for visitors.

The park, in the center of downtown, already attracts visitors who come to view the mural on two walls. Painted by Joe Harris, a lifelong Cripple Creek resident, the mural is a history, with figures that form the past, some looking out from the windows of a passenger train. As well, the mural features the area’s wildlife. A participant suggested having a QR code linking to a recording of Harris telling a story of the characters in the mural.

Some wanted more activities for kids, while others highlighted the city’s outdoor gems, such as Mountain View Adventure Park, with its trails, dog park and picnic areas. As well, the American Discovery Trail runs rights through the city, starting on property that belongs to Newmont Mining Corp. and continues north.

“I can already tell that the steering committee is a group of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences,” said Kenny Prior, one of the students and Zoom host.

Prior scheduled the second Zoom or in-person meeting for Feb. 27.

After the two meetings, the UCBoulder students have scheduled in-person community workshops March 22 and 23 in Cripple Creek. Their final report is scheduled for release May. 5

There is no charge to the city for the project. The report and the plan can be used to support state and federal grant opportunities.