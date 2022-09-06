Editor’s note: This column is part of Joe LaFleur’s CT Series, a special series about the Colorado Trail that will run from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. “The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail” is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.
Conveniently located along US Highway 285, Kenosha Pass is a popular fall colors destination. This very scenic section of the Colorado Trail features a varied landscape with open areas for stellar views of surrounding mountain ranges. From Woodland Park, drive west on US 24 to just beyond Lake George. Turn right on County Road 77/Tarryall Road and enjoy a scenic drive for about 41.5 miles to the small town of Jefferson, then turn right on Highway 285. The Pass trailhead is easily located about 4.5 miles north of Jefferson. Park on the east side of the highway.
Begin hiking eastward along a dirt road across open grassy terrain with some wetlands to the northwest and Front Range peaks beyond. Remnants of old railroad tracks remain here, from a historical line that carried people and supplies from Denver to Leadville. After about a quarter mile, reach a signed parking area for the Colorado Trail and bear right into a sparse aspen forest.
The trail passes through open areas with some Bristlecone Pine then enters a large mature aspen forest.
Listen for the calls of Ruby-crowned Kinglets and Yellow-rumped Warblers as they gather in flocks before their southbound migration. Openings in the forest reveal panoramas of the southern end of the Front Range to the northwest, the Mosquito Range to the west and South Park and the Sawatch Range to the southwest. As the route progresses, so do the vistas, with the Lost Park region extending eastward and Twin Cone Peaks that come into view straight ahead.
The route eventually traverses a burned aspen forest with many blown down trees and then a large grassy hillside. Travel through another large aspen grove, then drop into scenic Johnson Gulch, about six miles from the trailhead. Cross a seasonal stream through some willows and continue for about another half mile to Rock Creek Road and Trailhead at MM 8.0, the turnaround point for the hike.
For an ideal lunch spot, return to the striking Johnson Gulch area before hiking back up to Kenosha Pass.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.