Editor’s note: This column is part of Joe LaFleur’s CT Series, a special series about the Colorado Trail that will run from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. “The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail” is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.
The ridge climb from the south shore of Twin Lakes is an easy section of the Colorado Trail that spans about nine miles.
From Woodland Park, travel west on Highways 24 and 285 for about two hours to Buena Vista, then continue north on Highway 24 for about 19 miles to County Road 82 and turn left. Drive west for about .75 mile and turn left on dirt County Road 25. Continue for about .75 mile to a small dirt road on the left (CT MM 12.1), turn and drive up about 100 yards to a small parking area.
Hike westward on an old jeep trail for about 100 yards and pass through a gate. Keep right following the CT/CDT signposts through an open woodland. Continue across relatively flat terrain along the south shore of Twin Lakes Reservoir with the 14er Mount Elbert complex rising up behind the reservoir. Look for early blooming Pasque Flowers along the trail.
After about 1.5 miles take a sharp left turn at an intersection, following signage for the CT/CT Collegiate East/CDT. Begin a steady climb away from the reservoir, through shady conifer forest and up a ridge that will rise about 750 feet over the next 1.5 miles. In June and July breeding forest birds will be fully engaged in territorial song, including Plumbeous Vireo, Ruby-crowned Kinglet and Yellow-rumped Warbler. After about one mile swing right at a switchback then at a trail intersection with a jeep trail, keep right to stay on the CT. After about another half mile keep left at another trail intersection.
The slope mellows and the terrain becomes more rolling, crossing a couple of stream drainages. A few views of nearby mountain ranges open up and near the end of the hike some large aspen groves are encountered. After about 1.5 miles the trail rises slightly and hits a dirt road intersection at the turnaround point at MM 16.6. Retrace the route back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.