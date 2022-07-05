The CT Series is a special series of hiking articles about the Colorado Trail that will run from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles, from Denver to Durango. “The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail” is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.
Colorado’s spectacular alpine ecosystem comes alive for a only a handful of months in the summer season before returning to dormancy. Some Colorado Trail sections travel through the tundra, and July is an ideal month to explore these areas that are now snow-free.
To reach Segment 7 from Colorado Springs, travel west on Highways 24 and 285 for about two hours to Buena Vista, then continue north on Highway 24 for about 34 miles to Leadville. On the north side of Leadville, bear right on Highway 91. Drive over Fremont Pass and drop down to Copper Mountain, turning right into the Copper Far East parking area (about 22.5 miles from Leadville). Note that an alternate driving route from Colorado Springs to Copper Mountain is through Denver via the I-25 North and I-70 West corridors.
From the middle and eastern edge of the Copper Far East Lot, locate the signed CT trailhead (MM 12.8). Cross the bridge over Tenmile Creek, heading east and south up a steep ridge. Hike along some boardwalks then pass through a snowslide area and cross several small streams. Ascend about 1,500 feet in about two miles to a sharp switchback at an intersection with the Wheeler Trail, and cut left to continue on the CT. After about another half mile, transcend treeline to begin an enjoyable three mile romp through alpine tundra.
Continue climbing on a more gentle slope for about two miles beyond treeline, passing Peak 6 just off trail to the east then reaching the crest of the Tenmile Range at about 12,500 feet. Stop for a moment to enjoy the view of the day and to snap photos of the 360-degree panorama. To the south is Peak 7, and lying far below the crest, are Breckenridge to the east and Lake Dillon to the north. To the west and about 2,750 feet down is where the hike began at Copper Mountain.
Descend some switchbacks for about a half-mile, then swing northward, following the contour around the eastern base of Peak 5. Stroll along a glorious and relatively flat stretch of tundra for about a mile to a small saddle above the Miner Creek basin. From the saddle soak in some seemingly eye level views of Peaks 4 and 3 to the west. Drop down a series of steep switchbacks then below treeline and after about a half mile hit the turnaround point at a crossing of the Miners Creek drainage (MM 6.5). Take a well earned break before climbing about 1,375 feet over about two miles to get back up to the Tenmile Ridge crest, then it’s all downhill back to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.