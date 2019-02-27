The announcement this month that Colorado Springs Christian School in Woodland Park is adding a sixth-grade class reflects the school’s growth in the city.
Opened in 2003, the school has 95 students, from kindergarten through fifth grade, with the expansion to sixth grade beginning in August.
“Christian education is something people feel strongly for or against and I understand that completely,” said Nils Eng, the school’s principal in Woodland Park. “It’s just amazing to have that option here.”
The schools are funded with tuition fees, grants and fundraisers; more than 40 percent of the students receive financial aid.
“The reason we exist is to teach from a biblical worldview,” Eng said. “It’s not just regular classes with a bible class tacked on, so when we’re teaching English, history, math, for instance — we’re always looking for ways to integrate biblical principles within those subject areas.”
Education at the Christian school is based on the belief that the Bible is the beginning of knowledge. “To teach without that is not giving as complete a picture as you possibly could,” Eng said.
After 14 years in public school education, Eng followed with six years teaching in a Christian school in Silver City, N.M. “There was a learning curve and part of it is being able to express your faith freely,” he said. “As a Christian public-school teacher there’s a commitment and a contract you make not to cross certain lines with other people’s kids. But in this setting, you can.”
The students reflect a variety of Christian denominations and beliefs. “We have a statement of faith that we adhere to but we leave room for disagreement on things we consider to be non-essential,” he said.
Along with the core curriculum that includes Bible classes, CSCS offers Spanish, Latin, gym, music, art, computer and library courses.
“By stepping outside the government system, we are able to make education what we want it to be,” he said.
School begins Aug. 12 at the CSCS-WP campus at 1003 Tamarac Parkway.
For more information, contact Kathy Turner, admissions and tuition assistance coordinator, at 268-2188 or kathy.turner@cscslions.org.