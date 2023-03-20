The venerable Crystola Roadhouse has new owners who are dedicated to honoring the past with an eye on the future. Julieta Cos and her father David Cos are sharing the duties of their first entrepreneurial venture, taking on the role of the Crystola’s latest caretaker.

Opened in 1884, the original roadhouse attracted customers who rode the train up Ute Pass, de-trained at depots in Cascade, Chipita Park and Green Mountain Falls, and made their way to the establishment.

Photos of an unpaved Ute Pass, depots, trains and the roadhouse itself, provide a sense of history as background for pool tables and darts in the game room. Even the battered wood frames enhance the historic ambience.

Originally, the roadhouse included several surrounding cabins.

“At some point, the roadhouse and cabins burned down,” Julieta said.

Rebuilt in 1945, the roadhouse retains remnants of the past.

“The entire wall behind the stage is cabin No. 5,” she said.

Dedicated to preserving the history of the roadhouse, the partners are nonetheless set on launching improvements.

“I want to revamp the deck and eventually, the menu,” Cos said.

If the aroma of ribs cooking slowly out back is any indication, the smoke signals provide clues to gustatory experiences.

For now, the menu will include local favorites, in addition to the ribs, burgers, burritos and the “great fries,” Julieta said.

“When the time comes, we want to add steak options to elevate the menu a bit,” she added.

Among the specials is the roadhouse salad with a choice of made-from-scratch ranch and blue cheese dressings. The brownies, too, are made on the spot by David Cos.

The Crystola’s historic elegance is characterized by the bar, its sculptured inlays on the wood a tribute to artisans of the past. The array of liquor bottles accented by the mirror, sets this bar apart from others.

“The bar top and the mirror belonged to a bar in Victor owned by Jack Dempsey,” she said. “I love the wood on top of the mirror.”

While the customers vary these days, for some, the Crystola is still a place to meet friends, perhaps some with a little yearning for the old days.

“I hear a lot of stories about how the Crystola used to be more of a neighborhood bar,” Julieta said.

But the bands that play on Friday nights bring the out-of-towners.

“We have people from the Springs, even Pueblo and Denver,” she said. “I’m like, wow!.”

The bar opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, closing to-be-decided.