Through the efforts of historian Steve Plutt, the Crystola Bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties.

In a ceremony May 9, representatives of History Colorado and Colorado Historic Preservation, along with the Ute Pass Historical Society, will dedicate the bridge’s historical significance. The bridge is about a mile north of the Crystola Inn on Teller 21.

Over a period of several years, Plutt collected stories of the bridge, some he knew as a child growing up in Woodland Park.

“I used to keep a horse in a corral down there all winter,” he said. “I’d sit on that bridge and just watch the horses.”

Driving by the bridge in Crystola Canyon a couple of years ago, Plutt noticed missing balusters, which started his quest to gain state recognition for the property.

The bridge was completed in 1920 to serve Colo. State Hwy. 18, later U.S. Hwy. 40 South and now U.S. 24. The bridge spans a drainage tributary into the Fountain Creek floodplain.

In 1936, U.S. 24 was re-routed through Woodland Park while its former route over the Crystola Bridge was on the historic Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway which came into existence in 1950, Plutt said.

Plutt provided the history and a photo of the bridge where balustrades on each side contain thirteen ornate molded concrete balusters.

By the 1930s and ‘40s, the route had become one of the state’s most popular tourist highways, helping fuel the industry that sustained many mountain towns.

“Crystola Bridge witnessed these motorists,” Plutt said.

Along with gathering information, Plutt started his campaign by submitting 29 pages of paperwork to the board of the Colorado Historical Society and then on to the National Park Service.

“They all require a ton of information to get these things nominated,” Plutt said. “The integrity of the bridge is good as it retains its original appearance and setting and continues to be recognized as an early highway bridge.”

Plutt discovered his love of history in the Woodland Park schools.

“I hated school but in seventh grade we started Colorado history and I loved it,” he said. “I’ve been in love with Colorado history ever since.”