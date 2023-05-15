Once a landmark on the Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway in the 1950s, the Crystola Bridge as a historic site was chiefly forgotten. Forgotten, that is, by all but Steve Plutt, who spent hours researching the significance of the bridge on Teller 21, about a mile north of the Crystola Roadhouse.

After several years of research, Plutt submitted his findings to the state’s historical society.

In a ceremony last week, city and county officials, local historians and a few residents, celebrated the bridge as an historic site.

“This designation takes a tremendous amount of work,” said Eric Newcombe, who represented History Colorado. “I guess that’s why more places don’t get listed on the national register.”

Completed in 1920, the Crystola Bridge was once CO 18, later, US 40 South. The bridge was also part of the Colorado Springs-to-Leadville route, Plutt said.

Today the road is a shortcut from Crystola through the back roads to Woodland Park.

With the designation as a property on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the bridge is now eligible for state historical grants. First up would be to replace missing balustrades.

Newcombe presented the gold-plated plaque with the inscription to Donna Finicle, president of the Ute Pass Historical Society. Plutt is a member of the society.