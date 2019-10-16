Cruise Above the Clouds Car Club recently distributed $17,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations or agencies in Teller County. The funds represent the proceeds of the 25th annual Cruise Above the Clouds Car Show held Sept. 7 in Woodland Park.
In a ceremony last week at the Woodland Park library, club members Ken and Barb Bay and Bruce Lane put smiles on representatives of the following recipients” AARF (Adoptable Animal Rescue Force), CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Community of Caring/Aspen Mine Center, Community Cupboard, Cripple Creek/Victor School Automotive Class, DayBreak — An Adult Day Program, Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity, Help the Needy, Little Chapel Food Pantry, Peak Swim Team, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Teller County Search & Rescue, Teller Senior Coalition, Ute Pass Symphony Guild and Woodland Park Senior Organization.