The 2018 Cruise Above the Clouds car show event was held last month in Woodland Park on a classic Colorado day.
More than 330 hot rod, classic and custom cars were entered in the 27th annual Southern Colorado gathering of motor heads. The show culminated in an award ceremony held in Memorial Park, the centerpiece of Woodland Park. More than 50 Michael Garman trophies were awarded in various categories, but the audience was especially moved by the presence of the Cruise’s grant recipients. Checks were given to representatives from the following organizations:
• Cripple Creek Victor School District Automotive Tech Program
• Help the Needy
• Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
• The Butte Theater
• Teller Senior Coalition
• Colorado Lions Camp
• Daybreak – An Adult Day Program
• Woodland Park Senior Organization
• Ute Pass Symphony Guild – Symphony Above The Clouds
• Teller County Habitat for Humanity
• Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
Monies will also be distributed to the Kiwanis, Rotary Club, American Legion and Teller County Search and Rescue. All of these organizations provided volunteer help the day of the show, making a tremendous difference in the operation.
This year, the amount awarded to nonprofits was in excess of $20,000, increasing the 27 year total to more than $365,000 gifted to Teller County by The Cruise Above the Clouds.