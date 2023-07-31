Green Mountain Falls was the place to be July 29 as hundreds of people packed the town for the 85th annual Bronc Day. The day began with a pancake breakfast at Church in the Wildwood, a fundraiser for Friends of Ute Pass Trails, a nonprofit organization.

A tribute to the Western tradition of the area, the main event is the parade with horses and vintage vehicles. Every year, people set up chairs along Ute Pass Avenue to greet old friends and bask in the beauty of the mountains.

“We come every year; this is so sweet, so down home,” said Chris, who lives in Colorado Springs. Chris brought her houseguests from Louisiana and joined a local, Joanna Bartko.

With a variety of vendors in Gazebo Park and the Farm Stand, the 85th was a chance to celebrate community in a place where nature and history meet.