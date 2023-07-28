The Woodland park cross country team aims to be "taking the next step" this season.

If fact, that's the team's motto heading into 2023.

It's a fitting motto as both the girls and boys teams qualified for state last year for the first time in 17 years, with both finishing in the top 17 in class 3A.

Both teams want to step it up to finish in the top 10 this year, and if the work they have been putting in over the summer is any indication, they are on the right path to do just that.

Throughout the summer, anywhere from 12-18 athletes have been getting up to train together at 6:30 a.m. Many of those athletes then go from their run to the high school to participate in the Woodland Park summer program for strength, speed, and agility.

"We are lightyears ahead of where we were this time last summer," coach Jeremy Grier said. "The dedication these athletes have shown to themselves and their teammates inspires me."

Earlier this month, the team dressed up in retro-themed gear and ran the start/finish line aid station for the Barr Trail Run—a tradition the team has been doing for several years.

The official cross country season begins on August 7th.