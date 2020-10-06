The first thing Leo Walsh does whenever he spots a barn is stop pedaling. Then, he explores. He wants to see if there’s a basketball hoop hanging on the other side.
This has been part of his life since he left his home in Clarks Green, Pa., on Aug. 4 to take on an art project. With only his bike, a tent, a camera and some warm clothes, the 28-year-old Walsh wants to capture long forgotten hoops and their stories during a cross-country journey through rural areas and big cities.
He plans to finish his journey by the end of this month on the courts of Venice Beach, Calif.
He calls this project Peach Baskets. It honors the first basketball hoops built by James Naismith, who invented the sport that the world enjoys playing and watching.
Walsh hopes to turn his efforts into a book.
Last month, he stopped in the Colorado Springs area. He rode his bike through Garden of the Gods, gave a couple media interviews and — of course — took some pictures of a hoop between Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs.
“No matter where I go,” Walsh said, “there’s always going to be the potential to shoot a basketball hoop that hasn’t been thought of for years.”
His goal is not to capture childhood hoops of famous basketball players. That has been done. No, he wants to knock on the doors belonging to people with hoops in their driveways or on barns. If there’s no one around, that’s fine, too. He’ll document them because they’re situated next to a cornfield or railroad tracks.
One story that stood out was about a hoop just outside of Alexandria, Va. A woman told Walsh that it reminded her of her father, who built it and died not long ago. “It’s a reminder that he’s still here,” she told him.
So, what prompted to Walsh to this project?
In 2019, he self-published a book of basketball hoops from a three-month, 14,624-mile road trip through the U.S. and Canada. This time, he plans to contact publishers. He says he was motivated to start this journey because of his passion for basketball (after having walked on at Fordham University in New York) and the George Floyd killing.
Walsh wanted to spread love and peace through this art project. Along the way, he has experienced that from strangers who’ve offered food, their spare room or their yard to camp out. He felt it again when he was in Colorado Springs, where he stayed with a friend.
The journey has been physically and mentally exhausting, thanks to biking up to 70 miles a day. But Walsh said, “You just have to keep going, you have to keep pushing.”
His bike ride also raises awareness and money for PeacePlayers International, a nonprofit that uses basketball to connect lives, build communities and empower youth leaders.
For updates, visit his Instagram account @peachbaskets or his website peachbaskets.net. There are links to donate.