The Old Homestead House Museum has announced that it will reopen to the public Saturday, July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The museum will host Smokin Rusty’s BBQ in the parking lot next to the museum for the celebration, and all visitors on Saturday will receive a free flag pen.
There will be some operational changes because of COVID-19 restrictions. The museum will follow all Teller County COVID-19 protocol, allowing only three to four people, or one family/social unit, in the museum at a time. Visitors should call the museum at 719-689-9090 ahead of arrival to reserve a space. Tour guides will wear masks and clean between visits.
Tours are $7 per adult and $3 per child. After the Independence Day holiday, the museum will be open five days a week, closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The Old Homestead began as an exclusive brothel in 1896 during Colorado’s Gold Rush, owned and operated by Pearl DeVere. Today, it serves as a museum that tells visitors from around the world of Colorado’s history.
The museum is located at 353 Myers Ave. in Cripple Creek. For additional information, contact Charlotte Baumgartner at 719-689-2485 or cb4mile@hughes.net, or contact The Old Homestead House Museum at 719-689-9090.