Mel Moser’s emotions these days swing between depression and hope, between sorrow and get-up-and-go-drive.
Moser, director of the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek, along with Jeff Mosher, the city’s marketing and events director, announced some schedule changes last week due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The melodrama “Haunting of the Old Homestead,” is rescheduled to September through October, while “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol” will play during the holiday season. Both shows signal the return of the Thin Air Theatre Company’s and producing director Chris Armbrister.
This year, the city of Cripple Creek partnered with the company to carry on the tradition of melodrama at the Butte.
But the summer season won’t happen at the Butte; all programming including the comedy “I Ought to be in Pictures,” in which Moser was to play the lead role, are canceled.
“I’m sad. I’m depressed,” Moser said. “Because our patrons are so much more than somebody you’re just selling a ticket to. They’re family.”
The disappointment comes with a reality check about the impacts of the coronavirus, present and future. “Our big concern is that we want everybody to be safe,” Mosher said. “Once we make the decision to open, you’re safe.”
Both Moser and Mosher are hearing negative responses regarding business closures and cancellations in Cripple Creek.
“People are fed up,” Mosher said, as Moser added, “People tell me they’re depressed, not handling this well.”
Moser spends days researching what other theatre companies are doing in the midst of the pandemic. “Is there some sort of theater game we can play on our website?” he said, thinking out loud. “We just want to keep the interest up, keep people talking about it.”
But another reality check shuts down the feasibility of the idea.
Melodrama is tied to the history of Cripple Creek and is a vital piece of keeping the theater alive. As a result, funding for the melodramas come from the state’s Historic Preservation fund. The Butte is one of just four in the nation that perform the melodrama and olio.