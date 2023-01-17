CRIPPLE CREEK • The Butte Theater’s 2023 season begins with the all-female cast of “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,” which opened Tuesday and runs through Jan. 29. The play won the Pulitzer Prize in 1971 and deals with intergenerational trauma with a few light moments.
While the play, directed by Courtney Loggins, is, at times, dark, there is a theme of hope within the drama.
Other plays during the season reflect the diversity of the selections from drama to comedy, each presented by the city of Cripple Creek and produced by Friends of the Butte Theatre.
The second production, “Butte-I-Ful Love Stories,” is a collection of stories based on the lives of people in Cripple Creek. Performed by the Cripple Creek Community Players, the play is a celebration of the love-themed holiday of Valentine’s Day and includes desserts and champagne. The productions are Feb. 10-11.
In March, the Friends of the Butte and theater manager Zack Sztanyo will feature “Frog Prince,” performed by the Missoula Children’s Theatre for children in the community.
For country-western fans, “Four Evenings with Patsy Cline,” highlights the last four years of her life with stories and songs. The play is March 24-26 and April 1 and 2.
In collaboration with the Colorado Springs-based Funky Little Theater Company, the Butte features “Boeing Boeing,” a farcical comedy about the introduction of the new Boeing airplane and mixed-up flight timetables. Considering the last month of real airline snafus, the play is timely and shows April 28-30 and May 5-7.
The last show of the community season features the annual talent show starring local actors in “Cripple Creek’s Got Talent and Game Show Night,” the dates to be announced.
According to Sztanyo, the Butte will feature a melodrama at the end of the year.
“The Butte is one of the last few places to see classic melodrama in the nation,” he said.
Information and tickets to the performances are available at friendsofthebutte.org and buttetheater.com.