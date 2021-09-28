In partnership with Teller County Colorado State Extension Office, Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek will present an Aging Mastery Program that begins Oct. 6. Initiated by the National Council on Aging, the curriculum touches all aspects of successful aging — gratitude, among them.
Shanon Conley, the center’s senior advocate specialist, designed the five-week program with a specialized curriculum. Engaging local speakers, Conley provides an intimate and comfortable environment for the participants.
To launch the program, Conley has asked Grace Hakama to highlight the long-term benefits of gratitude in the session that includes yoga. As well, Connie Dodrill, executive director of Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, guides the group through an exercise routine.
“We’re going to incorporate the Silver Sneakers into that,” Conley said, referring to the national exercise routine for senior citizens.
To nudge the participants toward getting enough sleep, on Oct. 13 Laureen Murray, RN and coordinator of the student health center, will emphasize the importance of healthy habits that influence sleeping patterns. A dietitian from the Cripple Creek Care Center will add advice about nutrition as it relates to a good night’s sleep.
In the third week, Angie Trelstad, the center’s director of client services, in partnership with Pikes Peak United Way, talks about financial fitness as it relates to aging and being able to afford housing, food, medication and leisure time.
“A lot of people come in too late,” Conley said, adding that some clients express concern about surviving on the monthly Social Security checks. As well, some are trying to make decisions about long-term care. “And they’re out of time,” she said.
To help participants navigate the pitfalls of aging, Conley has included tips on advance planning, healthy relationships and social interactions, medication management and fall prevention, each presented by a local speaker.
Ted Borden, executive director of the center, concludes the program with a piece on community engagement for seniors. A graduation ceremony is set for Nov 3.
The program is open to all ages. “It’s about how to age well and stay in your home and be financially well,” Conley said.
The center, managed by the nonprofit Community of Caring, routinely helps people in all aspects of life, including the financial piece.
The Aging Mastery programs are from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays,Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. For participants, the enrollment fee for the five weeks is $10 with the remaining cost of the program, $70, funded by the Aspen Mine Center/Community of Caring. Participants are asked to sign up by Oct. 4 by calling 719-314-5714.