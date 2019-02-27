The City of Cripple Creek realized good news Feb. 20 via Fire Chief Dean O’Nale, who reported on the department’s recent meeting with inspectors for ISO (Insurance Service Office) evaluations.
Cripple Creek’s ISO rating is now a “2-2 X” within the city limits, down from “3-3 X,” thus placing the city in the top 3 percent of cities within the entire country. With the new ISO rating, the community of 1,169 residents and business owners could realize a reduction in insurance premiums.
An ISO fire insurance rating is a fire score from 1 to 10, 1 being the best, that indicates how well-protected a community is by their fire department. Among other factors, ISOs take into account fire department personnel, emergency communications, equipment and water access and supply.
O’Nale reported that the evaluations found exceptionally improved scores; emergency communications received a 9.1 out of 10, water supply access received 34.94 out of a possible 50 and the city’s overall score was 82.94 out of 100.
The Cripple Creek Fire Department is fully staffed with 12 full-time staff, reserve part-time firefighters to augment departmental needs and a Fire Corps consisting of five to 20 volunteers.
Cripple Creek’s total response area is 1.13 square miles, surrounded by 55 square miles of unincorporated Teller County, whose fire protection is under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office.
O’Nale suggested this might be a good time for property owners to approach their respective insurance companies with the new rating information.
Cripple Creek Marketing Director Steve Kitzman reported good numbers with regards to this year’s Ice Fest, stating 55,000 attendees visited the event over its two weekends. Although numbers were down from the all-time high of 80,000 due to weather, Kitzman said the festival is now a state-wide recognized event as one of the top 10 things to do in Colorado during the month of February. Kitzman said that, despite the reduction of attendees, local businesses reported increased commerce throughout the festival’s duration.
Kitzman thanked all of the city’s departments for their concerted efforts in making the festival a success.
Kitzman also announced the donation of a 30-foot-by-100-foot U.S. Olympic ice skating rink from entrepreneur Jeff Mosher to Cripple Creek. It does need a liner, but otherwise he said all the city needs is to look for its placement to provide another attraction to draw people to the city.
In a second public hearing, council approved authority for Finance Director Paul Harris to pursue a path for the city to possibly pay off two existing USDA water bonds in the amount of $1.5 million and their refinancing at a lower interest rate.
The bonds were initiated in 1992 and 1998 at interest rates of 5.5 and 4.75 percent with 13 and 19 years remaining, respectively. Bond refinance terms would be at a lower interest rate for 15 years. The $45,000 issuance fee is within the $50,000 the city had budgeted specifically for that purpose. According to Harris, there is a good opportunity for the city to realize a lower interest rate and realizing a cost savings.
And finally, the council voted to approve a water lease agreement with Newmont Mining Corporation for the use of 250-300 acre feet of water, primarily for the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining operations at the Cresson Mine according to City Administrator Mark Campbell.