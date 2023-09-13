At its Sept. 6, council meeting, the Cripple Creek City Council passed a resolution to allow a ballot question regarding a 1% sales tax increase at the city’s upcoming Nov. 7 general election.

Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District is seeking the increase in sales tax versus a mil levy increase because property taxes have already seen unprecedented hikes due to increased valuations. School officials are hoping the one-cent tax initiative is more palatable to voters who wish to support the educational needs of the children.

According to School Board President Mary Bielz, the one-time sales tax levy model, once used by the Community of Caring in generating extra money for the Aspen Mine Center, was successful because voters were made aware of its specific uses, along with the fact that it had a “sunset date.” During discussion, council members said the 1% sales tax would expire in an “up to four years” time frame.

Additionally, those in favor of the levy have said the tourist industry would contribute to the fund as well because of visitors’ purchases at local establishments.

Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution requires voter approval for any new tax increase, the creation of any debt, and for spending certain moneys above current limits.

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or “TABOR,” is an amendment to the Colorado Constitution enacted by voters in 1992 limiting the amount of revenue governments in Colorado can retain and spend, including state, counties, cities, schools, and special districts requesting revenue changes to be “voter-approved.”

The motion to place the tax increase on the ballot in the November general election passed by a 4-1 vote with councilman Tom Litherland voting an emphatic “no.” In earlier debates, he questioned the use of a sales tax, believing the school district should ask voters of the entire school district for a mill levy hike.

The “yes” votes came from Mayor Milford Ashworth, Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Trenary and council members Bruce Brown and Jared Bowman, all who support allowing voters to decide.

The approval of the ballot question by council allows for it to be placed on the ballot per agreement between the city and the Teller County Clerk.

The CC-V school district had approached the city to place the request before the voters to impose the 1% sales tax for funding the continuation and expansion of the vocational and career/technical education programs, including construction trades / mini-factory, culinary arts and adult education certification program.

The district was successful in obtaining grants to build the new trade and vocational facility with the project awarded a $1.5 million grant by the state for startup costs.

However, along with facility operational costs, school officials estimate program education costs to range between $300,000 to $500,000.

In the passage of the resolution, the city allows for the sales tax increase ballot question to be placed before the electors, who will ultimately decide its fate.

School Superintendent Miriam Mondragon and Bielz were in attendance at the Sept. 6 council meeting to provide support for the initiative.

“We will make you proud,” Bielz said upon its passage by council.