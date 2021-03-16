Police have cleared a male teacher and sports coach in Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with female students.
Tips reported to Colorado’s Safe2Tell hotline from students and teachers launched the investigation, said Det. Sgt. Alex Kenoyer of the Cripple Creek Police Department. The detective’s work found “nothing corroborated what they were saying," he said.
School district officials and the Teller County Department of Human Services also examined the claims, RE-1 Superintendent Miriam Mondragon said. Those investigations produced “no findings that show these allegations have any truth behind them,” she said.
“It has been thoroughly investigated,” Mondragon said. “As a school district, we take all allegations seriously when it involves safety and welfare of our students.”
One employee who complained and asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said at least three teachers submitted written testimonies about the teacher and coach in question, whom The Gazette has chosen not to name.
Accusations included that district employees saw the teacher being too physical with female students, in actions such as touching their legs and massaging their shoulders. Some said the teacher “flirts” with female students through play-fighting, such as giving bear hugs and swatting their backsides with a gym towel.
At least one said they heard the teacher say he was exchanging Snapchats with students, seemingly in violation of the district’s social media policy.
Kenoyer said the man in question is a “very well-liked teacher,” who “had a lot of support from other teachers and students.”
The teacher also was “very cooperative” and “very open” during the investigation, Kenoyer said.
The tips were out of the norm, he said, for the small mountain school district, which this school year has 336 preschool through 12th grade students.
“We typically get tips about students’ home life, Facebook posts, thoughts of suicide,” Kenoyer said.
All three investigations showed “there’s nothing that supports wrongdoing,” RE-1 Board of Education President Mary Bielz said.
Mondragon said the issue seems to be “a case of a staff member being harassed and bullied, and someone wanting to cause problems for another person.”
But a teacher who levied a complaint says he’s the one being “harassed.” He provided a video clip to The Gazette showing board members at a meeting, with one person off camera whispering, “Do you want me to kick his ...,” referring to the teacher who made the accusations.
Another person says, “It would probably help,” after Bielz said that in the old days they could do that.
Bielz said in an interview that she didn’t think that’s what was said. She added that district personnel matters are not discussed in public and no such comments exists on the public video recording of that meeting.
But teachers said while the comments were made in an executive session, board members did not move the Zoom meeting into a private executive session, so the comments were heard in public and have since been removed.
“Teachers should have a work environment where they are safe and they should not have to worry about such vulgar and disgusting comments from the school board," said one teacher who heard the comments. "There is no excuse for how they were talking about this teacher."
Mondragon said any discussion regarding personnel occurs within a closed-door executive session and is confidential.
“It’s still transparent here, and we seek from advice from our legal counsel,” Bielz said. “We sought both sides — many times innuendos can drive decision-making, and that was not the case here.”
The case is now closed, Kenoyer said.
