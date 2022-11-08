Science class was a blast last week for students at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School. After all, there’s nothing quite like launching a rocket into the air with officers from the U.S. Air Force.
And it was all part of learning about science as it applies to the study of space.
“We want to give you ideas and opportunities about space,” said Lt. Col. Adam Wasinger, Space Detachment director of training. “If you have a vision of wanting to go into space, we have a program where you can be part of something.”
To add encouragement to the students, Wasinger introduced Lt. Ryder Twill, a recent graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Twill is fron a small town, Eden, North Carolina, and achieved an appointment to the academy from his local congressional representative.
In a presentation before the launch outside, Wasinger issued an incentive to the students as a note of encouragement. “Russia and China are coming after us,” he said. “At the Academy you can work on cybersystems.”
In the classroom, the officers gave tips to the students about the Estes Rockets they had assembled from kits, with attention paid to the wing configuration, said the science teacher, Cindy Dickson. “It was a crash course in technology,” she said.
The rockets were part of the district’s STEM program, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.
“It can be invigorating when students make the connection between their coursework in STEM and the real-world opportunities,” said Dan Cummings, principal of the high school.
The best part of class that day was the successful rocket blast-off.
Annie Durham, the district’s career and technical education director, coordinated the visit with the Wasinger.