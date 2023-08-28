In the recent state performance framework results, Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School improved from “priority improvement” status to “accredited with an improvement plan,” gaining a full 18 points in the state framework in just one school year, Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School announced.

The school also announced that elementary and middle school students exceeded the median growth percentile in language arts, middle school math, and high school math PSAT/SAT.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, CC-V was listed as “priority improvement” by the state due to low academic achievement as measured by CMAS scores and low participation from students as measured by test participation rates. With 34.5 / 100 points earned, CC-V was only .6 away from a “turnaround plan.”

Over the course of the 2022/23 school year, the CC-V faculty enacted a campaign of transparency with students and families, raising awareness around the metrics used to determine school ratings. Students learned about how CMAS scores were used by the state and looked at the correlation between daily attendance and successful completion of high school. While adamant about not teaching to a test, the faculty did spend time teaching students general test-taking skills centered on careful reading, double checking work and budgeting of time. On the current preliminary school performance framework, the school is 52.2/100, only .8 away from “accredited.”

“It really was a team effort,” school principal Dan Cummings said. “Not only did the faculty embrace the challenge before us but our student population really bought into the idea that they have a direct influence on what happens in their school. I am incredibly proud of their efforts last year.”

Kristen Riley, the District Faculty Mentor spearheaded the efforts in 2022/23.

“Of course we knew our students were capable of this,” she said. “They don’t always take standardized testing seriously but when they understand how it affects them they rise to the occasion.”

Senior Dominic Caracciolo is confident about their potential.

“We can do better this year, now that we know why we are doing it,” he said.