As America continues to face a public health crisis with another surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the nation’s education system is at a critical point.
“I do worry that by trading one health crisis for another health crisis are we setting ourselves up?” said Dan Cummings, principal of Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School. “What is the educational horizon going to look like a year from now? How far will our students be behind?”
To date, students at Cresson Elementary School attend in-person classes while those at the secondary level do a hybrid model of half-remote schooling, half in-person.
“It’s weighing heavily on everyone, especially our teachers” said Miriam Mondragon, the district’s superintendent. “They know they are not getting enough content and teaching in but there is really nothing we can do about that.”
As of the middle of November, the school is COVID-free. “We’re incredibly proud and recognize that it’s a mix of our efforts and also a little bit of luck,” Cummings said. “A lot of it has to do with the cleaning protocols we’re following and a dedicated group of students who have bought into what we are trying to do.”
In a time of uncertainty, Cummings finds the silver lining. “Classes were already small but now they’re even smaller,” he said. “So there’s a lot of one-on-one instruction.”
As well, normal discipline issues happened pre-COVID. “I don’t think we’ve had any students in in-school suspension,” he said. “Everything is just calmer, quieter; everything is slower-paced.”
As a result of the new normal, the connection between student and teacher is stronger than it has been in the past, he said. On the other hand, the remote learning comes with problems, due to the lack of internet connectivity for some students at home. “Overall, our attendance from home is a challenge,” he said. “Up here, even if you have access, it goes in-and-out on a daily basis.”
Yet Cummings is concerned about the future of education. “I feel like we’re doing a good job but it’s also overwhelming recognizing what we’re not able to do,” he said.