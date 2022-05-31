CRIPPLE CREEK • In a time when labor shortages closed the city’s nursing home, forced casinos to offer hiring bonuses and restaurants to reduce hours, Cripple Creek-Victor School District responds to the need for skilled workers.
With a $1.5 million grant, the district launched a construction trades program in a building adjacent to the junior/senior high school. Construction begins this summer.
“The goal is that students build one affordable manufactured home per year to be placed in the community,” said Annie Durham, director of the district’s Career Technical Education. “We’re partnering with Careers in Construction Colorado, an organization created by the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs.”
The trades include the culinary arts in partnership with the Colorado Restaurant Association, which helped design the curriculum for next year. But the budding chefs are already on the job and have catered meals for several school and community events.
In the field of fire science, part of the trade school, two students are on their way to a career that begins with certification. “They will be wildland firefighters this summer with Stone Mountain, which is based in Divide,” Durham said.
Last week, Durham reported that one of the fire science students, Julie Kisseberth, was deployed to help fight fires in New Mexico. She is returning to take part in the graduation ceremony, but intends to go back to continue the work. The program’s other student, Hunter Sandborn, helped fight the High Park fire last month in Teller County.
Students in the fire science class can earn certification as emergency medical technicians. For others, the new trades program offers certification in fields such as early childhood education and auto mechanics.
“Each of those career pathways will provide an opportunity for students to earn industry-recognized certification upon graduation,” Durham said.
In a partnership with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, the district opened the adult education center. The center, which is equipped with computers, provides additional opportunities for students to acquire soft skills such as writing resumes and cover letters, and exploring and planning for a career that includes practicing for the job interview.
Denise Wilson, an employee of the workforce center, provides job coaching and guidance for the students. “Really, it’s about connecting kids with opportunities; if they are not college-bound, we can lead them to have successful careers without the debt,” Durham said.
In the current hiring drought, the grant provides wage reimbursement for local businesses that hire the students, a bonus for both participants.
The grant, known as RISE — Response, Innovation and Student Equity, ws born of the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on education.
The grant, part of a $32.7 million federal CARES Act passed by Congress, is intended to support high-needs schools and address learning with a goal of closing equity gaps.
The funds passed through the federal government to the office of Gov. Jared Polis. “It’s about hope,” said Miriam Mondragon, district superintendent, speaking after receiving the grant last year.