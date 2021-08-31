A $1.6 million grant awarded to the Cripple Creek-Victor School District provides funds for a Montessori education for children from infancy through four years old.
The grant is part of the stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion bill passed by Congress this year to blunt the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds to the school district are split among three programs: Early Head Start, Head Start and the Child Care Partnership.
“All of our teachers are Montessori-trained,” said Mandy McCreary, director of Early Head Start. “Montessori for everyone is a head start for everyone.”
A Montessori education is about instilling a love of learning at an early age while fostering resilience and independence, she added.
“They become self-thinkers.”
Early Head Start, for infants and toddlers up to 3 years old, is in a separate area at Cresson Elementary School. To launch the Montessori curriculum, the funds provided a new playground designed for outdoor classrooms. There’s a sandbox, picnic tables, games and toys, all under a red tin roof which deflects the sun.
At the same time, the children learn in the fresh air environment in Cripple Creek.
“For every lesson there’s an indirect and direct reason behind it,” McCreary said.
The direct learning is what the child experiences while playing with others; the indirect benefit is a big-picture lesson on the education ladder.
For instance, a child may be pouring water out of a pitcher and may even spill some. “They’re playing with water but we’re getting the motor movement,” McCreary said. “You have to have perseverance!”
Everything the children learn prepares them for Head Start for children 3 and 4 years old.
“We teach grace, courtesy and self-care skills,” McCreary said. “We take care of the social-emotional side of everything here so that when they enter preschool, they’re ready to learn.”
As the children advance to Head Start inside the elementary school, their behavior reflects the Montessori influence.
“The children have more pride and are not destroying the materials,” McCreary said. “We don’t have to replace books because they are being torn. If a book is on the floor the whole classroom comes to a halt.”
Sixteen children benefit this year from the grant for the Early Head Start program.
Twenty children are enrolled in the Head Start program whose director is Janice Crawford.
Last month, Crawford and McCreary greeted students during enrollment with a Teddy Bear picnic on the new playground.
“That was my goal when I started here, to turn Early Head Start into a Montessori facility,” McCreary said. “I think our community benefits greatly from it.”
The third aspect of the grant funds the Child Care Partnership program, which presents opportunities for people to hold education classes in their homes in Woodland Park and Florissant.
If approved, the teachers receive training in the Montessori method and educational philosophy online and in person with McCreary. Forty children are enrolled in the home study group.
Children who qualify for the programs are in foster care, homeless, have educational delays or are living in poverty. The program requires that 10% of students have a disability.
The Montessori-approved curriculum is new for the Head Start programs.
“It’s really exciting,” McCreary said.
The two directors credit Patty Waddle, who founded Head Start at the school in 2004, Early Head Start six years later and Child Care Partnership in 2014, for introducing the programs in the district.