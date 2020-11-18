In an upheaval to the way education is presented in the classroom, the Cripple Creek-Victor School District is breaking tradition in an effort to improve the lives of its students.
Propelled in part by a survey where students reported feeling sad and hopeless, the movement is intended to change students’ view that classroom education is irrelevant.
With the ultimate goal the initiation of a career and vocational program in a separate building, district officials began with a partnership with Trendlines, a nonprofit organization founded by Joe Saboe in Denver.
“Trendlines helps rural low-income communities create and sustain career and technical programs,” said Miriam Mondragon, the district’s superintendent. “They are helping us design our career-education plan with the sustainability piece.”
With a mini-grant from the Gates Foundation, steered by the vice president of education, Mary Seawell, the partners are developing a design for the project. “I think Mary took a special interest in Cripple Creek-Victor, knows that this is what we need,” Mondragon said.
Even before the survey results arrived with a jolt, Mondragon and Dan Cummings, principal of the high school, knew something was wrong. “And not for lack of hard work by our teachers,” Mondragon said. “It was that the students didn’t find a lot of relevance and meaning in what they were learning in regard to their future.”
Because many students replace classroom education with work in their junior or senior year, the district includes teaching the soft skills, applications, interviews and financial literacy.
But the coronavirus has disrupted all systems of education. In September, Gov. Jared Polis announced the initiation of the $32.7 million Response, Innovation and Student Equity Education Fund, intended to help Colorado schools survive the turbulence caused by the virus.
“Maybe the universe is listening, I don’t know,” Mondragon said, referring to the synchronicity of it all. “The fact that we’ve included an adult education component in our program sets us apart.”
The district’s grant application is due Dec. 19. They’re going for $4 million, which would include seed money for a separate location for the program. “But the RISE grant itself isn’t the vessel to make this happen,” Mondragon said. “It’s that community commitment and the fact that we’re not going back to the way things were.”
The applicants have a head start due to the initial narrative written by Woodland Park residents Jim and Marilyn Morford. “Jim and Marilyn have helped us from start to finish,” Mondragon said.
Mondragon, the school board’s Mary Bielz, Trendlines’ Saboe and Eliza Harding, along with Seawell and community stakeholders will hear more about the program from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the high school. The meeting is available via Zoom or in-person.
“If there’s any community that deserves this, it’s this one, Mondragon said.