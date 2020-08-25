The decision to open Cripple Creek-Victor School District was not one taken lightly and involved months of planning, ranging from how we will disinfect our buses, buildings and grounds to how we will provide engaging online learning support for the students and families who need it.
On Aug. 19, the CC-V staff (or “Education Warriors”) welcomed back their much-missed students.
“We are going into battle not armed with spears and shields but masks and hand sanitizer!” said Miriam Mondragon, acting superintendent.
Cresson Elementary has opted to return to its traditional four-day school week, Monday-Thursday, for a full day of in-person learning. All staff, students and essential visitors are screened before entering either building for temperature and symptoms. Social distancing, masks, additional cleaning, hand-washing and one-way hallways are a few of the safety measures being employed to help keep everyone safe. Tonya Copley, Cresson Elementary Principal, is encouraging teachers to take their students outside for instruction as much as possible.
Dan Cummings, principal of the Junior/Senior High School, opened with a cohort model. Middle and high school students will be divided into cohorts to allow for social distancing. Based on the cohort they are assigned to, each student will attend class, in person, two days a week and participate virtually two days a week. For example, Cohort A will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday and will attend virtually on Wednesday and Thursday. Cohort B will be virtual on Monday and Tuesday while attending in person on Wednesday and Thursday. This allows for social distancing and extensive cleaning between cohorts while still giving students immediate access to their teachers and maintaining a valuable school day structure.
We know and fully understand the role school plays in the lives of our students. With proper safety measures in place, we hope to remain open the entire school year but it will take the combined efforts of everyone to make this happen.
In the event of another stay at home order resulting in school closure, we are prepared to provide remote and/or online, quality education to the youth of Cripple Creek-Victor School District.