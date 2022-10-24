Cripple Creek-Victor School District hosted a Math and Science night for the district’s families Oct. 6. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) awareness was the focus.
It was a chance for the families to check out how their students stack up against the state’s grade level standards and have a bit of fun as well.
At Cresson Elementary School, students and families could participate in math BINGO to win some fun prizes, a Young Environmental Stewards (Y.E.S.) Club clean water activity, a LEGO robotics coding introduction and demonstration, or a S.T.E.A.M. Club “Build your own Monster” activity.
Parents could visit with staff to view their child’s progress on standardized assessments that correlate with the state’s math standards and see the growth necessary to reach proficiency on the CMAS tests later in the school year. Parents and guardians were asked to fill out a survey.
Students whose families completed each station received a stamp on their passport. The completed passports could be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card courtesy of Cinthia Pineda with Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty.
A Standing Strong challenge where students were challenged to build the tallest free-standing structure out of a given set of materials, a Math Solids activity that had folks building 3D solids, and a Sink or Swim activity that challenged the participants to build a structure that floats and can then hold weight were the available sessions for the secondary students and their families in the Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High school. Creativity ran high this evening. The completed passports could also be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.
All activities ran from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, and families were invited to have dinner on the district. Hot dogs, chips and lemonade were served to round off a great evening.